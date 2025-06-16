New Islamic Year 1447: UAE announces holiday for public sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, June 16, announced a one-day paid holiday to mark the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1447 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin, or “in the year of the Hijra”) for public sector employees. They will have a holiday Friday, June 27, for Muharram 1.
This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).
The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, marks the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.