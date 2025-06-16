New Islamic Year 1447: UAE announces holiday for public sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, June 16, announced a one-day paid holiday to mark the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1447 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin, or “in the year of the Hijra”) for public sector employees. They will have a holiday Friday, June 27, for Muharram 1.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

Also Read Saudi Arabia mandates hotel booking for Umrah visa

.

أصدرت الهيئة تعميماً إلى كافة الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية، أشارت فيه إلى أن عطلة رأس السنة الهجرية للعام 1447هـ، يوم الجمعة الموافق 27 يونيو 2025 🌙⭐️



FAHR has announced that the Hijri New Year holiday (1447 AH) will be on Friday, June 27, 2025🌙⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2CNEXZEoNP — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) June 16, 2025

The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, marks the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.