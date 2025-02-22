New Jalpaiguri Express train stranded in Odisha’s Balasore after engine hits object on tracks

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd February 2025 10:04 pm IST
Secunderabad Shalimar train derailed
Secunderabad Shalimar train derailed (Photo: IANS)

Balasore: Chennai-bound New Jalpaiguri Central Express was stranded between Soro and Markona stations in Odisha’s Balasore district for nearly four hours on Saturday after the engine hit an object on the tracks and could not move any further, railway sources said.

In a bulletin, the South Eastern Railway (SER) said the train remained stranded between Soro and Markona stations from 2.45 PM to 6.23 PM.

The SER said the train’s engine hit an object lying on the tracks, causing it to become immobile. “An alternative loco was arranged and the train departed at 6.23 PM,” it said.

Following the incident, at least four trains were regulated.

“While the 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Express was halted between Soro-Markona, the 68051 Baleshwar-Bhadrak MEMU remained at Soro,” the SER said.

Similarly, 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express was halted at Baleshwar and 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Express was stopped at Rupsa.

