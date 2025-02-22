New Jalpaiguri Express train stranded in Odisha’s Balasore after engine hits object on tracks

Balasore: Chennai-bound New Jalpaiguri Central Express was stranded between Soro and Markona stations in Odisha’s Balasore district for nearly four hours on Saturday after the engine hit an object on the tracks and could not move any further, railway sources said.

In a bulletin, the South Eastern Railway (SER) said the train remained stranded between Soro and Markona stations from 2.45 PM to 6.23 PM.

The SER said the train’s engine hit an object lying on the tracks, causing it to become immobile. “An alternative loco was arranged and the train departed at 6.23 PM,” it said.

Balasore, Odisha: A train accident occurred near Sabira, close to Soro railway station, when the New Jalpaiguri train collided with an electric pole during track-laying work, causing the battery to fall. No casualties were reported. Senior railway officials are investigating the… pic.twitter.com/3IxH93hGcP — IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2025

Following the incident, at least four trains were regulated.

“While the 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Express was halted between Soro-Markona, the 68051 Baleshwar-Bhadrak MEMU remained at Soro,” the SER said.

Similarly, 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express was halted at Baleshwar and 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Express was stopped at Rupsa.