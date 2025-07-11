Hyderabad: The internet is buzzing with updates about the upcoming seasons of Bigg Boss across all languages, and Telugu fans are in for some major excitement. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is just around the corner, and the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. From the possible contestant list to the expected premiere date, everything about the show is grabbing headlines.
As per sources, the show is currently in its pre-production stage and is likely to premiere in the first week of September. While official confirmation is awaited, here’s an interesting scoop that’s sure to get fans talking.
According to a source close to the production, the Bigg Boss team (EndemolShine India) is planning to construct a permanent set for the show on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The proposed location is said to be near TCS Tukkuguda, and the set is expected to be large-scale and long-term. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer, as this new set will reportedly be used from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 (2026) onwards.
For this year’s season, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will continue to be shot at Annapurna Studios in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, which has been home to the show since Season 1.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants
Meanwhile, excitement is also building around the contestants. Here’s a list of confirmed names who are expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this season:
- Tollywood singer Sriteja
- Chitti Pickles fame Ramya Moksha
- Director and actor Parameshwar Hivrale
- News anchor Ramya Krishna
- Telangana folk dancer Naga Durga
- Actress Rithu Chowdary
- Jabardasth fame Varsha
- Jabardasth Emmanuel
With so much happening already, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet!