Hyderabad: The internet is buzzing with updates about the upcoming seasons of Bigg Boss across all languages, and Telugu fans are in for some major excitement. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is just around the corner, and the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. From the possible contestant list to the expected premiere date, everything about the show is grabbing headlines.

As per sources, the show is currently in its pre-production stage and is likely to premiere in the first week of September. While official confirmation is awaited, here’s an interesting scoop that’s sure to get fans talking.

According to a source close to the production, the Bigg Boss team (EndemolShine India) is planning to construct a permanent set for the show on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The proposed location is said to be near TCS Tukkuguda, and the set is expected to be large-scale and long-term. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer, as this new set will reportedly be used from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 (2026) onwards.

For this year’s season, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will continue to be shot at Annapurna Studios in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, which has been home to the show since Season 1.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants

Meanwhile, excitement is also building around the contestants. Here’s a list of confirmed names who are expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this season:

Tollywood singer Sriteja

Chitti Pickles fame Ramya Moksha

Director and actor Parameshwar Hivrale

News anchor Ramya Krishna

Telangana folk dancer Naga Durga

Actress Rithu Chowdary

Jabardasth fame Varsha

Jabardasth Emmanuel



With so much happening already, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet!