Hyderabad: It’s that time of the year again when Bigg Boss fever starts to kick in across languages, and Telugu fans are in for a treat as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is just around the corner. While the official premiere date is yet to be announced, sources suggest that the show is expected to go on air in the first week of September.

Nagarjuna Akkineni will once again return as the host, and the pre-production work is already in full swing. So far, only the official logo and announcement of the new season have been revealed by the makers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestants list 2025

Meanwhile, buzz around the contestant list is heating up. As per sources close to the show, here are eight names that are confirmed to be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house:

Tollywood singer Sriteja

Chitti pickles fame Ramya Moksha

Director and actor Parameshwar Hivrale

News anchor Ramya Krishna

Telangana folk dancer Naga Durga

Actress Rithu Chowdary

Jabardasth Varsha

Jabardasth Emmanuel

Apart from these, names like Tejaswini Gowda, Kalpika Ganesh, Navya Swamy, Sumanth Ashwin, and Jyothi Rai are also doing rounds as probable contestants, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

So, are you excited for Bigg Boss Telugu 9? Let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on the upcoming show.