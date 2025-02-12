New milestone: Riyadh Season 2024 attracts 19 million visitors

Riyadh: Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia‘s flagship entertainment and tourism festival, has set a new milestone by attracting an impressive 19 million visitors since its launch in October 2024.

This remarkable achievement was announced by the chairman of the board of directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen AlAlshikh.

“This reaffirms the great success that the season has achieved this year,” AlAlshikh said in a statement.

The season continues to attract visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad with its various zones witnessing a high turnout, especially “Boulevard World,” “BLVD Runway,” and “Boulevard City.”

The zones offer a wide range of experiences catering to all tastes, from entertainment events to artistic and musical performances, as well as various types of games.

Launched on October 12, 2024, the fifth edition of Riyadh Season will run until March 2025. Spanning 7.2 million square meters, the event features 14 entertainment zones, 11 world championships, and a wide array of festivals.

The significant number of attendees reflects the high demand for the global events hosted by Riyadh Season, including boxing and wrestling matches, concerts, fine-dining restaurants, scenic gardens, and entirely new zones offering innovative experiences for visitors.