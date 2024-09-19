New Mom Deepika Padukone’s buys Rs 18 crore luxury gift

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying one of the happiest moments of her life. On September 8, she welcomed her baby girl, stepping into the world of motherhood alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple has been receiving love and support from their families, making this time even more special for them.

Deepika Padukone’s Lavish Purchase

In addition to the joy of becoming a mom, Deepika recently made a significant purchase. She gifted herself a new flat worth Rs 17.73 crore, located next to her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani’s house.

Deepika and Ranveer are cherishing their time as new parents. After giving birth at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, the couple was seen leaving with their baby girl. Although they haven’t revealed the baby’s name or face yet, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to say “Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat,” giving fans a glimpse into her new routine.

The couple recently bought a luxurious new home in Mumbai, which has become the talk of the town for its impressive price of Rs 119 crore. This sea-facing apartment is located in Bandra, right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous house, Mannat. It spans four floors of a high-rise building, offering a huge 11,266 square feet of living space along with a private 1,300 square feet patio, making it a stunning place to live.

While everyone is excited for more updates, the couple is taking their time to enjoy these early days with their baby privately.

Deepika is known for her dedication to her career, but for now, she’s focused on family. She plans to take a break and return to work in 2025, prioritizing spending quality time with her newborn.

Upcoming Projects

Despite her break, Deepika has exciting projects lined up. She’ll star with Ranveer Singh in Singham Again, releasing this Diwali. Fans are also looking forward to the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, where she’ll work with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.