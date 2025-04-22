New Office Bearers of MEWA elected

Hyderabad: Shaik Naveed has been elected as President of Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Employees Welfare Association’s (MEWA). This is his fifth term and third in a row as President. The elections were held on April 16, 2025 and results were declared on Thursday last.

According to Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Returning Officer, MEWA Elections 2025 other elected office bearers include Dharamjeet Kumar (Vice-President); Mohd Shawnavaz Ali Qureshi (General Secretary); M.A. Nawaz (Joint Secretary); Syed Ghouse (Secretary); Syed Yousuf Razvi (Organizing Secretary) and; Razzak Shareef (Treasurer). Meanwhile, Mohd. Javed, Md. Asif and Mr. M A Khayyum Baba are elected as the members.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar congratulated the newly elected office bearers.