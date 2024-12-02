New Osmania Hospital master plan to include key facilities: CM reviews progress

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a detailed review meeting on Sunday to discuss the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal Stadium in Hyderabad. He stressed the need for comprehensive planning to ensure the hospital meets the city’s healthcare needs for the future.

The Chief Minister directed officials to begin a survey for constructing roads leading to the hospital site. He highlighted the importance of seamless connectivity from various parts of the city, stating, “Adequate road infrastructure is essential for accessibility, and the survey must start immediately.”

Revanth Reddy also stresses on the inclusion of key facilities in the hospital’s master plan. These include a reliable drinking water supply, uninterrupted electricity, and an efficient drainage system to support the hospital’s operations.

To oversee the project’s development, senior IAS officer Dana Kishore has been appointed as the nodal officer. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of inter-departmental coordination for the project’s timely completion.

The review meeting was attended by top officials, including State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, CM’s Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, among others.

The new Osmania General Hospital is envisioned as a modern facility equipped to handle the city’s growing healthcare demands, ensuring better accessibility and quality medical services for Hyderabad’s residents.