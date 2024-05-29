New Pak drama ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’: Sajal Aly’s fee per episode

Islamabad: ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ is the latest trending Pakistani drama, featuring Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail as the main leads. The show premiered on May 12 on HumTV and has aired three episodes so far. The drama is written by Mustafa Afridi and directed by Saife Hassan.

The story addresses realistic themes of medical neglect in Pakistan. From the very first episode, it tackles significant issues such as maternal health, animal rights, population control, and the role of supportive fathers.

Hamza Sohail stars as Dr. Nofil, a kind and heroic doctor, while Sajal Aly shines as Meenu, a hilariously chaotic yet determined student who has just excelled in her matric exams.

Fans are always curious about how much the lead actors get paid per episode whenever a new drama pops up. In this write-up, let’s talk about Sajal’s earnings for her latest project.

Sajal Aly’s Remuneration Per Episode

According to multiple reports, Sajal Aly charges Rs 60K or more per episode for every drama. It is likely that she is earning a similar amount for her role in “Zard Patton Ka Bunn” too.

Produced by Momina Duraid Production in collaboration with Kashf Foundation, “Zard Patton Ka Bunn” boasts a stellar cast, including Rehan Sheikh, Samiya Mumtaz, Ali Tahir, Adnan Shah Tipu, Saad Azhar, Syed Tanveer Hussain, Chaudhary Muhammad Usman, Mubashir Mehmood, Adeel Afzal, Najma Bibi, and Zaryab Haider, among others.