New pension-related platform ‘Wafra’ for launched for UAE employees

In a significant development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSAA) have launched “Wafra” a proactive financial planning system on the online platform Jahiz for future skills in the federal government.

The initiative introduced by FAHR aims to focus on future skills based on government priorities, enhance the financial capabilities of government employees, and develop the skills of national human cadres covered by the provisions and laws of pensions that the authority is responsible for implementing, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Wafra aims to enhance financial planning skills, understand pension-related laws and decisions for all federal government employees, and establish a framework for publishing specialized content through experts and specialists in the financial culture field for government employees on the digital platform.

Speaking on the development, the Director-General of the GPSS, Faras Abdelkarim Al Ramahi, stated that the financial planning system enhances financial knowledge and community partnerships to develop the skills of the community and open up new horizons towards the future.

“At the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, we look forward to providing all forms of support to our government institutions to achieve their objectives and strategic plans within a wider framework aimed to achieve the Government targets of spreading knowledge and providing national with future skills,” Al Ramahi said.

In a press release, Al Ramahi pointed out that launching Wafra in partnership and cooperation with GPSAA represents one of the most important directions of the Jahiz platform in the next phase.

The launch of the Wafra on the digital platform is a singing step in enhancing the financial capabilities of government employees and developing the skills of national human cadres.