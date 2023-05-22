New photos from Parineeti Chopra’s engagement

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra found her prince and her fairy tale has just begun!

Sharing the unseen fun-filled pictures from the engagement ceremony on Monday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor wrote a heartwarming note about stepping into the next phase of her life.

The first frame is all about love as Raghav (Chadha) and Parineeti pose while cuddling each other. In the second frame, the couple was joined by the bride-to-be’s two brothers, Shivang and Sahaj Chopra. In one frame, Priyanka Chopra is seen putting ’tilak’ on Raghav’s forehead. Parineeti got teary-eyed too amid the celebration, while Raghav wiped her tears. From dance, and celebration to sharing intimate moments, the couple seemed to undergo a plethora of emotions during the engagement.

“When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined,” wrote Parineeti.

Sharing the same set of pictures, the groom-to-be also added his version. He wrote, “And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer -quintessentially the Punjabi way.”

Saba Pataudi congratulated Parineeti and wrote, “Congratulations And God bless both of you on this beautiful journey that lies ahead….! Much love Pari.”

Shivang Chopra wrote, “The sweetest reminder of that day!”

Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their close ones. Political leaders like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram attended the ceremony.