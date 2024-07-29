New photos of Kriti Sanon with her boyfriend shared on Reddit

Earlier this year, during New Year celebrations in Dubai, photos of Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, her boyfriend Stebin Ben, and Kabir Bahia went viral

Published: 29th July 2024
Kriti Sanon's leaked photo (Image Source: Reddit)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s personal life has been the subject of much speculation lately. In March, a mysterious photo emerged on Reddit, showing her allegedly holding hands with a man in London. Later, it was revealed that she is dating a businessman named Kabir Bahia.

And now again, eagle-eyed Redditors have spotted Kriti enjoying a holiday with Kabir on the picturesque Greek island of Mykonos. Photos shared on social media show the actress at a lively party spot alongside Kabir. Adding to the speculation, Kabir posted a photo from the same location on his Instagram stories, tagging the location but not Kriti herself.

Neither Kriti nor Kabir has made any official statement about their relationship, but the viral photos continue to fuel rumors.

Earlier this year, during New Year celebrations in Dubai, photos of Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, her boyfriend Stebin Ben, and Kabir Bahia went viral. They were seen enjoying the festivities together, alongside MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, adding to the buzz surrounding Kriti’s personal life.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in “The Crew,” co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

