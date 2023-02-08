New pic of Priyanka with Bigg Boss 16 winner’s trophy goes viral

Mumbai: Fans of Bigg Boss 16 are in for a treat as a new photo of finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary holding the winner’s trophy has gone crazy viral. In the photo, Priyanka looks triumphant as she holds the Bigg Boss trophy.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins Bigg Boss 16?

Before jumping to a conclusion, let us tell you that it is clearly a photoshopped picture created by her fans. It was first shared by Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan on her Twitter space. Arshi has been constantly supporting Priyanka and even rooting for her win.

Three trends running simultaneously .. For me

PRIYANKA OWNS TROPHY pic.twitter.com/WGrFmDvXjj — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) February 6, 2023

The photo has quickly gained popularity among Bigg Boss 16 fans, who have taken to social media to express their excitement. Though it is not an official representation of the winner of BB 16, it has certainly added to the curiosity and anticipation surrounding the show’s finale.

Whether or not she will actually win Bigg Boss 16 remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain, fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will be crowned the winner of the season. Other strong contenders left in the race are Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.

