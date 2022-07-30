New pics of Vijay Deverakonda’s home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is all the rage nowadays, owing to his debut in the Hindi-film industry with the Dharma Production film ‘Liger’. He rose to fame by playing the titular role of a self-destructive, alcoholic surgeon in Arjun Reddy and since then there has been no looking back for him. Currently, his career and popularity are at an all-time high and it would be fair to say that he is becoming one of the most sought-after actors in India.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda graced Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan along with his ‘Liger’ co-actor Ananya Panday and opened up on his struggles as an actor. He also talked about the perks of being an actor and said that he loves the luxury and money that comes with it.

Well, there’s no doubt that Vijay Deverakonda lives life king size, and apparently, one of his most prized possession is his palatial bungalow located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He often takes to Instagram to give us a glimpse of what seems to be a contemporary yet classic home he resides in. Filled with the lushness of plants, wooden panels, high ceilings, and creamy tones, his house surely reflects Vijay’s large personality.

In this write-up, we have compiled new and recent photos of Vijay’s swanky family home. Scroll ahead to have a look.

What do you think about Vijay Deverakonda’s home? Comment down below.