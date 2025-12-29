New president, vice president of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce

Hyderabad: The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) elections were held today, leading to a big change in the Chamber’s leadership. After years of strong influence by senior but less active producers, active producers have now gained control, reflecting growing dissatisfaction about representation and current industry needs.

Suresh Babu Elected President

Veteran producer and Suresh Productions chairman Daggubati Suresh Babu has been elected as the new President of TFCC for the 2025 to 2027 term. He is widely respected in the Telugu film industry for his calm leadership, professional approach, and long-standing contribution to cinema. Many in the industry see him as a fair and transparent decision maker, trusted by producers, distributors, exhibitors, and studios.

Naga Vamsi Becomes Vice President

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has been elected as Vice President. He represents the new generation of Telugu cinema producers and is known for backing modern, content-driven films and supporting fresh talent. His work is often associated with innovative marketing and strong audience connect, especially among younger viewers. Bharat Chowdary was also elected as Vice President, and Gemini Kiran was elected Vice President from the studio sector.

Panel Results and Key Office Bearers

The elections were keenly contested between two groups, the Progressive Panel and the Mana Panel. In executive committee results, the Progressive Panel won a clear majority. Reports in the story note that the Progressive Panel secured either 31 out of 48 seats or 28 out of 44 seats, while the Mana Panel won the remaining seats. The newly elected office bearers include Ashok Kumar as Secretary, Mohan Vadlapatla and Vijayender Reddy as Joint Secretaries, and Mutyala Ramdas as Treasurer. The new executive committee will serve until 2027.

This leadership shift comes at a time when the industry is facing upcoming market disruptions and ongoing concerns, including theatre-related challenges and policies around releases. Allegations about leasing the Chamber building also played a role in shaping voter sentiment. With a strong mandate, the new team is expected to focus on unity, transparency, support for small films, and better coordination with the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.