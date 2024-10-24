New railway bridge to connect Amaravati to Hyderabad over Krishna River

In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh, the Union cabinet, on Thursday, October 24, approved major railway lines to Amaravati. over the Krishna river.

The new railway line will connect Amaravati to major cities like Hyderabad Kolkatta and Chennai.

The project estimated to cost a whopping Rs 2,245 crore is 57 km long and will facilitate easier connectivity to South, Central and North India.

“The new line proposal will provide direct connectivity to Amaravati, the proposed Capital of Andhra Pradesh and improve mobility for industries and the population, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways,” the Cabinet said

Centre okays rly line for Bihar

Apart from Andhra, the Union cabinet has also approved railway line for Bihar. Both projects will cost Rs 6,798 crore.

The doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Sections will boost the connectivity to Nepal, northeast India and border areas, while facilitating the movement of passenger trains, along with goods trains, resulting in the socio-economic growth of the region.

The multi-tracking project would enhance connectivity to two aspirational districts (Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur), serving 388 villages and about 9 lakh population.

Five years wait

The projects will be completed in five years to provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling, minimise logistics costs, reduce oil imports, and lower CO2 emissions, said the CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The projects will generate direct employment for about 106 lakh human-days. Covering eight districts in three states — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, the new rail projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 km.

(With inputs from IANS)