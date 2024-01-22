New routes for phase-2 of Hyderabad Metro rail project finalised

Hyderabad: The state government finalised the route map of phase-2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project here on Monday. The route map set by the previous BRS government has been scrapped.

Given the city’s increasing traffic, chief minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take up the Metro expansion project soon. The new proposed Metro rail routes will connect the Airport to the four corners of Hyderabad and ensure Metro services are available to a majority of commuters.

Currently, the Hyderabad Metro Rail provides services on a stretch of 69 km in three corridors between Miyapur and LB Nagar, JBS station to MGBS and Nagole to Rayadurg.

In the phase-2 expansion, the Metro rail network between Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station to MGBS will be extended up to Chandrayangutta Cross Road.

Also Read Hyderabad Airport Metro project halted; CM Revanth pushes for route via Old City

New corridors

Corridor 2: A 5.5-km Metro stretch from MGBS Metro Station to Falaknuma.

Corridor 2: A 1.5-km Metro stretch from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta Cross Road.

Corridor 4: A 29-km Metro stretch from Nagole Metro Station to LB Nagar Metro Station which later connects to Chandrayangutta Cross Road, Mailardevpally, P7 Road and Shamshabad Airport.

Corridor 4: A 4-km Metro stretch from Mylardevpally to the proposed High Court at Rajendra Nagar via Aramghar.

Corridor 5: An 8-km Metro stretch from Rayadurg Metro Station to Biodiversity Junction, Nanakramguda Junction, Wipro Junction and American Consulate (Financial District).

Corridor 6: A 14-km Metro stretch from Miyapur Metro Station to Patancheru via BHEL.

Corridor 7: An 8-km Metro stretch from LB Nagar Metro Station to Vanasthalipuram and Hayat Nagar.