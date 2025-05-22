Mumbai: The craze for reality shows in India continues to skyrocket, with massive hits like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, MasterChef, India’s Got Talent, and a bunch of high-voltage dance shows keeping audiences glued to their screens. And now, reality TV is about to take a bold new turn.

Gori Chale Gaon, a new show on Zee TV

In what could be a game-changing move, Banijay Asia is reportedly all set to roll out a brand-new reality show on Zee TV, tentatively titled Gori Chale Gaon. If you’re picturing something along the lines of Bigg Boss or Lock Upp, think again but not too far. This time, it’s glamour meets grassroots. The show will see 15 urban women celebrities stepping way out of their comfort zones and will be living in mud huts.

The pre-production works are underway and the show will be soon shot in Sehore village, Madhya Pradesh. Rumours are rife that Ranvijay Singha might host Gori Chale Gaon. However, there is no official announcement yet.

According to India Forums, Gori Chale Gaon is being pitched as a mix of social experiment and survival reality. Forget vanity vans and stylists. Contestants will be cooking on traditional chulhas, fetching water, farming, and doing daily village chores, all while adjusting to rural life — no phones, no filters.

Interestingly, the format draws inspiration from Zee Marathi’s Jau Bai Gaavat, which ran from December 4, 2023, to February 11, 2024. That show featured 11 urban women living the village life in Bavdhan, Maharashtra, with actress Ramsha Farooqui eventually winning the title and Rs 20 lakhs after 62 episodes.

While the official premiere date and the list of contestants for Gori Chale Gaon are still under wraps, the buzz around it is already real. Can urban celebs handle the heat of the gaon? We’ll find out soon enough.

Are you excited? Because we definitely are!