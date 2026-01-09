New show The 50: 18 new names; Full list of 35 probable celebs

Fans are eager to know who will participate in the show, which is likely to be hosted by Farah Khan

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th January 2026 3:19 pm IST
The 50 contestants
The 50 expected contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: All eyes are currently on the upcoming reality show The 50, and with each passing day, curiosity among audiences continues to grow. Fans are eager to know who will participate in the show, which is likely to be hosted by Farah Khan. While the makers are yet to make any official announcement, speculation around the contestant lineup is already creating massive buzz online.

Reports suggest that several celebrities, social media influencers, and even former Bigg Boss contestants have been approached to be part of the show. According to industry chatter, prominent names from Bollywood, television, digital platforms, and even the cricketing world have been contacted. Although the official list remains under wraps, several rumoured contestants have already grabbed attention.

The 50 full contestants list

In our earlier report, we shared the names of 17 probable contestants. Now, 18 more names have reportedly surfaced online, further fuelling excitement.

The newly added names include —

  1. Akriti Negi
  2. Ravi Dubey
  3. Raghav Chadha
  4. Karan Kundra
  5. Sufi Motiwala
  6. Seema Khan
  7. Digvijay Rathee
  8. Natalia Janoszek
  9. Arbaaz Patel
  10. Shreya Kalra
  11. Justin D’Cruz
  12. Ashish Bhatia
  13. Anushka Sen
  14. Rida Tharana
  15. Payal Dhare
  16. Shehbaaz Badesha
  17. Natasha Stankovic
  18. Jay Bhanushali

With these additions, the total number of rumoured contestants now stands at 37. Apart from the above-mentioned names, the list also reportedly includes

  1. Saba Azad
  2. Emiway Bantai
  3. Nikki Tamboli
  4. Orry
  5. Shweta Tiwari
  6. Imran Khan
  7. Ankita Lokhande
  8. Yuzvendra Chahal
  9. Kusha Kapila
  10. Sreesanth
  11. Shiv Thakare
  12. Dhanashree Verma
  13. Anshula Kapoor
  14. Uorfi Javed
  15. Tanya Mittal
  16. Pratik Sehajpal
  17. Faisal Shaikh

More about the show

The concept of The 50 is bold and intriguing, 50 contestants, no rulebook and one massive Mahal. With chaos replacing structure, the show promises to thrive on unpredictability and psychological survival rather than conventional tasks or formats.

Adding to the intrigue, industry sources suggest that the show may be shot in Dubai, with filming expected to begin soon. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The 50 premiere date

The 50 will stream on JioHotstar, with a simultaneous television broadcast expected on Colors TV. The reality show is slated to premiere on February 1.

