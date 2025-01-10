New Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to cover 7.9 lakh sft, cost Rs 482 cr

Hyderabad: The new Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi will have a built-up area of 7.9 lakh square feet and will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.482.25 crore.

The state government has finalized its design and identified two land parcels for the project, one on Ashoka Road (3 acres) and another at Pataudi Enclave (5.24 acres).

During his visit to Delhi in April 2024, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy instructed officials to invite architectural firms for design proposals. Following this, Expressions of Interest (EoI) were sought, and two New Delhi-based firms Garg & Associates and Creative Group LLP submitted their designs.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Venkat Reddy recently reviewed the proposals during a visit to Delhi. After evaluating both designs, the government approved the one submitted by Creative Group LLP.