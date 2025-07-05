New TG President of BJP Rao asserts, ‘I am not dummy but daddy’; declares to face the opposition boldly

Hyderabad: Strengthening BJP from the grassroots level is top priority of the newly elected Telangana BJP President Ramachander Rao.

In an interview with Siasat.com President Naraparaju Ramchander Rao said that facing the first political challenge is the ensuing Local Bodies elections is to put the Congress government in dock over its failures.

Ramachander Rao made it clear that his first priority was to strengthen the party from grassroots level so that he can face political challenges in ensuing elections.

“My first priority is to go to roots…villages. Local bodies elections are near and we have to strengthen our party from grass roots level. I will put this in action immediately. I will be touring all the districts in the State in a phased manner,” Rao said in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

Will put Congress in dock

He added, “My next priority… top on agenda is to put this Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy in the dock over failure to keep the electoral promises, mis-governance and failures in various spheres.”

A lawyer turned politician, Ramachander Rao with roots in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, is seen by the party leadership as a consensus candidate acceptable to the various competing factions within the Telangana BJP.

Sixty-six-year-old Naraparaju Ramchander Rao, who is Master of Arts (MA) and LLB from Osmania University, served as BJP MLC from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar Graduates Constituencies from 2015 to 2021. He was a Bar Council Member, BJP chief spokesman, General Secretary in undivided AP, among other key posts

Raja Singh raises ruckus

Ramachander Rao selection and election as Telangana State BJP president has surprised many and also created a ruckus in the party from Goshamahal BJP MLA and Hindutva leader T Raja Singh.

There was a long list of aspirants, including Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, Medak MP Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, among others.

While national party leaders maintained silence over the episode and furious reaction from Raja Singh who went public alleging denial of opportunity to file nomination for the party president’s post, Ramachander Rao, who is also a close friend of Raja Singh, parried the questions saying the issue is being dealt by national party.

However, days after Raja Singh’s public outburst, the BJP national leadership hasn’t taken any action and treating it as the usual “blow hot, blow cold” attitude of Singh.

Raja Singh is loyal to Modi, Shah

Interestingly, Raja Singh who shot a resignation letter quitting the party made interesting comments publicly avowing his commitment and full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “despite leaving he party.” “I continue to be loyal to them and support them.” The comment put the resignation issue on the back burner.

Though the organisation is riven with groupism, the BJP High Command chose Ramachander Rao for his long-standing commitment to the party.

‘I am not a dummy but daddy’

Ramachander Rao’s appointment triggered unprecedented social media attacks including some from rival party leaders questioning his ability to steer the party to victory in elections. Some even crossed the line and called him a “dummy.”

Stung by the comments, Ramachander Rao hit back at his detractors saying he was not a “dummy” but a ‘daddy’ and showed the same to people in the days to come.

“I’m capable of handling party affairs. I am indebted to party leaders and workers for showing faith in me. I’ve been jailed 14 times, faced political violence, and fought against Maoists. I will strengthen the party from the grassroots level and see that the party comes out with flying colours in the ensuing elections. All those who are ridiculing me will get it back.”

Rao’s appointment part of national polls

Telangana BJP president’s elections have helped the national party move closer to electing a national president in place of J P Nadda whose tenure comes to an end. BJP has new State presidents, including some who were re-elected, in 16 states. Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and some others are pending and will be completed soon.

As per the BJP constitution, election of national president needs at least 19 out of its 37 organisational states.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the BJP appointed Ex-MLC PVN Madhav in place of Lok Sabha MP Daggubati Purandeswari as its party president. BJP is in alliance with Telugu Desam and Jana Sena in AP. He pledged to build the BJP into an “unshakable force” in Andhra Pradesh.