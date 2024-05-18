New title of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s film

Mumbai: The highly anticipated film adaptation of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has been making headlines.

Recently, a new working title for the film has been revealed: ‘God Power’. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is currently in production, with filming taking place in Mumbai’s Film City.

While the complete cast and crew have not been officially confirmed, leaked pictures from the film sets have surfaced on social media. These images suggest that the movie also features veteran actors Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi (Twitter)

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. This stellar lineup, combined with the epic scale of the project, has made it one of the most talked-about films in recent times.

To maintain secrecy and avoid further leaks, the filmmakers have strategically covered up the sets and are shooting indoors. They aim to prevent any additional glimpses from surfacing on social media until the official announcement and release date are revealed.

Ramayana Budget

According to reports, the film’s budget is over a staggering Rs. 835 crore, making it the costliest Indian film ever produced.

The post-production work alone requires 600 days, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle.

Ramayana: Part One is expected to be released in October 2027. The film aims to take audiences on an extraordinary visual journey, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying the iconic character of Lord Ram.