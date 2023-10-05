New trending Mandi spot in Hyderabad: Viral reels and reviews

The City Of Nizams, Hyderabad, is famous for its delicious food that everyone knows about. From Biryani and kebabs to chai and desserts, the city offers a wide range of tasty dishes. Biryani holds a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis, but lately, Arabian Mandi is giving it a run for its money. In recent years, Arabian cuisine, especially Mandi, has become a popular choice among the people of Hyderabad.

What is Mandi?

A dish of Yemen origins, Mandi is served on a huge plate, with Biriyani-like rice and a huge chunk of flavoursome chicken or mutton on the top. It can be shared easily with 2 to 3 members.

Various localities across the city, from Tolichowki to Barkas, are teeming with Arabian restaurants offering the delectable Mandi and are often found crowded even if you visit late night. Over the years, several of eateries have sprung up across Hyderabad, presenting a variety of Mandi options to choose from.

New Mandi Restaurant In Hyderabad

The trend is only growing and growing, with more new restuarants cropping up all over the city, serving lip-smacking Mandi to meet the increasing demand. One particular spot that has been making waves on social media and amongst food bloggers is the newly established Palm Banjara, located on Banjara Hills Road No 2.

Speaking to Siasat.com, some of the food bloggers shared their experiences and review on Mandi here.

Food Bloggers Review

One of Hyderabad’s esteemed food bloggers, Lubna Fatima, known as “Thehungryfoodrovers” on Instagram, shares, “I highly recommend trying Palm Banjara for a unique culinary experience. If you’re seeking a break from the usual Biryani and Mandi options, Palm Banjara is a delightful choice. The flavors of their dishes are truly exceptional, and the service is commendable. It’s a perfect spot for a family outing.”

Similarly, another influential food blogger, Nawrah Fatima, under the username “notjustamedico” on Instagram, expresses, “I had a wonderful dining experience! I wholeheartedly recommend Palm Banjara to fellow food enthusiasts in Hyderabad. Their best-sellers, Spiracha dynamite prawns, Chilli basil chicken, and Mandi, are a must-try. The restaurant offers a cozy ambiance, excellent food, and reasonable pricing, making it a top choice.”

Check out other viral reels below.

Which is your favourite Mandi spot in Hyderabad and why? Comment below.