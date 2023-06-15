New update on Hyderabad’s first drive-in theatre at airport

Hyderabad: The buzz surrounding the first ever drive-in theatre in Hyderabad has been growing for quite some time, with movie enthusiasts eagerly anticipating its opening. It is arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and has been reportedly named the ‘Asian Classic’.

As the discussions and speculations continue, the new update is sure to add more excitement among the cinema lovers.

According to latest reports, the groundwork for Asian Classic has been started. It will be constructed in 3 acres of land which makes it the biggest-ever drive-in theatre in India.

Earlier, reports suggested that Tollywood actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, and Rana Daggubati will be at the forefront of this thrilling new venture as they have joined hands with Sunil Narang, a well-known Tollywood distributor, exhibitor and the owner of the multiplex chain Asian Cinema, to bring this unique cinema concept to the city.

Combining the nostalgia of outdoor cinemas with modern comforts, drive-in theatres offer a unique and immersive movie-watching experience. The concept of drive-in theatres, where audiences can enjoy films from the comfort of their own cars, has gained popularity around the world, and now, Hyderabad is set to have its first-ever drive-in theatre at the RGIA soon.

