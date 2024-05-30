New video of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal leaves fans curious

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently in London spending quality time together. Pictures and videos of the couple have been doing rounds on the internet. And now, a video of them from the streets of the city has gone viral leaving fans curious.

In the video, the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand, dressed in matching black outfits.

However, as they crossed a street, Katrina suddenly noticed someone filming them. She immediately pulled Vicky back, signaling him to stop. Vicky, noticing the person with the camera, stared at them before the couple moved back to the pavement, trying to avoid being recorded.

The internet is abuzz with speculation. Fans and followers are piecing together their observations, noting a certain change in Katrina’s appearance and walk. The whispers have grown into rumors, suggesting that the couple might be expecting their first child.

While neither Katrina nor Vicky has made any official statement, the speculation continues to grow. The couple, who tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in December 2021, have always managed to capture the hearts of their fans with their chemistry and companionship.

This unguarded moment captured the attention of fans and sparked discussions online. It’s not uncommon for celebrities to be under constant scrutiny, even during their private moments. Katrina’s quick reaction to protect their privacy shows how vigilant she is about maintaining boundaries.

The couple’s visit to London comes amidst busy schedules and upcoming projects. Katrina is set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, while Vicky is gearing up for his role opposite Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Chhava’.