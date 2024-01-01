New Year 2024: Gauahar Khan’s heartfelt message for Palestine

Mumbai: In a heartfelt New Year message shared on her official Instagram account, actress Gauahar Khan took a moment to remember those affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict. She expressed her hopes for light and happiness, particularly in the lives of people oppressed and living under challenging conditions in Palestine.

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram stories and wrote, ”At the strike of twelve I pray for light n happiness first in the lives of the people who are oppressed n living under very bad conditions. May you find peace and happiness in 2024 Palestine! Ameen!”

The actor’s message resonates with a broader global sentiment, as many celebrities across the world have extended their support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict. The Israel-Palestine war escalated since 7th of October after Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel from Gaza Strip resulting in a significant loss of lives. The conflict has prompted increased awareness and calls for peace from various quarters.

Gauahar Khan’s message adds her voice to the growing chorus advocating for peace and understanding in the region. Celebrities leveraging their influence to shed light on humanitarian issues continues to play a crucial role in fostering awareness and dialogue on a global scale.