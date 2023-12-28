New Year 2024: Tollywood stars say goodbye to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the countdown to the New Year begins, Tollywood celebrities are once again opting for exotic foreign locales to ring in the celebrations. Following a tradition seen every year, our favourite stars are choosing not Hyderabad or Mumbai but glamorous destinations around the globe to bid farewell to the current year and welcome the upcoming one.

From Rashmika Mandanna to Jr NTR, several Tollywood celebrities will be seen celebrating New year’s eve in a style in foreign locations.

Rashmika Mandanna

Known for her infectious charm and stellar performances, Rashmika Mandanna has decided to welcome the new year in style, away from the hustle and bustle of Hyderabad. The actress, who has charmed audiences with her roles in various films, is set to create unforgettable memories in an undisclosed international location with her dear ones.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR and his family has departed for an overseas location. He will return to Hyderabad back in the first week of January, 2024 as per reports. The location of NTR’s New Year celebration is not known yet.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is set to travel to New York to join his family and celebrate the arrival of the year 2024. His son is currently pursuing a course in New York, and Mahesh’s wife and daughter have already arrived there. After completing the filming of “Guntur Kaaram,” Mahesh Babu will soon join them.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has made all the necessary arrangements to head to Dubai for the New Year celebration with his family. He plans to resume work on “Pushpa 2” in the first week of January after the festive break.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has recently wrapped up filming for “Family Star” in the USA. Reports suggest that he will also be welcoming the new year in a foreign location. The location that Vijay choose has not been revealed yet. Well, is Rashmika too flying to the same location? Let’s wait for photos.

As fans eagerly await updates from their favorite stars, it’s clear that Tollywood is ready to paint the town – or rather, the world – with the colors of celebration as they bid adieu to 2023.