These budget-friendly New Year events in Hyderabad offer the perfect way to welcome 2025, gather your loved ones and get ready for a night of fun, music, and unforgettable memories

New Year 2025: List of 10 events in Hyderabad under Rs 500
New Year 2025 (X)

Hyderabad: As 2024 comes to an end, it’s time to welcome 2025 with joy and excitement. If you’re in Hyderabad and looking for fun New Year’s Eve celebrations that won’t cost a fortune, we’ve got you covered.  

Here’s a list of the best budget-friendly parties in Hyderabad, all under Rs. 500. Celebrate with friends and family without worrying about expensive tickets.  

Top 10 Budget New Year Parties in Hyderabad  

1. Biggest Open Air New Year Eve 2025 @ Thrive Events  

   Location: Uppal Municipal Stadium  

   Price: Rs. 149 onwards  

2. Hyderabad’s Biggest New Year Bash 2025  

   Location: Hitex Outdoor Arena  

   Price: Rs. 299 onwards  

3. Luxe Fort View Event  

   Location: Chiraan Fort Club  

   Price: Rs. 299 onwards  

4. Big Bash NYE 2025  

   Location: Durgam Cheruvu  

   Price: Rs. 299 onwards  

5. DJ Emily’s New Year Eve Party  

   Location: Sandhya Junction  

   Price: Rs. 499 onwards  

6. Taggedele Pub Theme Event 2025  

   Location: V Convention, Madhapur  

   Price: Rs. 499 onwards  

7. Biggest NYE DJ Party at Urban Mayabazar  

   Location: Urban Mayabazar – Family Bar and Kitchen  

   Price: Rs. 499 onwards  

8. NYE Eve Cave Party  

   Location: The Cave  

   Price: Rs. 499 onwards  

9. Novo Fiesta Outdoors Masquerade Party  

   Location: DSL Virtue Mall  

   Price: Rs. 199 onwards  

10. N77 Café and Restaurant Party  

   Location: The N77 Café and Restaurant  

   Price: Rs. 400 onwards  

Book tickets early to secure your spot.  

Arrive on time to enjoy the full experience.  

Stay safe and plan your transportation in advance.  

These budget-friendly New Year events in Hyderabad offer the perfect way to welcome 2025. Gather your loved ones and get ready for a night of fun, music, and unforgettable memories!

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 31st December 2024 5:06 pm IST

