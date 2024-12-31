New Year 2025: List of 10 events in Hyderabad under Rs 500

Hyderabad: As 2024 comes to an end, it’s time to welcome 2025 with joy and excitement. If you’re in Hyderabad and looking for fun New Year’s Eve celebrations that won’t cost a fortune, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of the best budget-friendly parties in Hyderabad, all under Rs. 500. Celebrate with friends and family without worrying about expensive tickets.

Top 10 Budget New Year Parties in Hyderabad

1. Biggest Open Air New Year Eve 2025 @ Thrive Events

Location: Uppal Municipal Stadium

Price: Rs. 149 onwards

2. Hyderabad’s Biggest New Year Bash 2025

Location: Hitex Outdoor Arena

Price: Rs. 299 onwards

3. Luxe Fort View Event

Location: Chiraan Fort Club

Price: Rs. 299 onwards

4. Big Bash NYE 2025

Location: Durgam Cheruvu

Price: Rs. 299 onwards

5. DJ Emily’s New Year Eve Party

Location: Sandhya Junction

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

6. Taggedele Pub Theme Event 2025

Location: V Convention, Madhapur

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

7. Biggest NYE DJ Party at Urban Mayabazar

Location: Urban Mayabazar – Family Bar and Kitchen

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

8. NYE Eve Cave Party

Location: The Cave

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

9. Novo Fiesta Outdoors Masquerade Party

Location: DSL Virtue Mall

Price: Rs. 199 onwards

10. N77 Café and Restaurant Party

Location: The N77 Café and Restaurant

Price: Rs. 400 onwards

Book tickets early to secure your spot.

Arrive on time to enjoy the full experience.

Stay safe and plan your transportation in advance.

These budget-friendly New Year events in Hyderabad offer the perfect way to welcome 2025. Gather your loved ones and get ready for a night of fun, music, and unforgettable memories!