New Year 2025: List of 10 events in Hyderabad under Rs 500

Hyderabad: As 2024 comes to an end, it’s time to welcome 2025 with joy and excitement. If you’re in Hyderabad and looking for fun New Year’s Eve celebrations that won’t cost a fortune, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s a list of the best budget-friendly parties in Hyderabad, all under Rs. 500. Celebrate with friends and family without worrying about expensive tickets.
Top 10 Budget New Year Parties in Hyderabad
1. Biggest Open Air New Year Eve 2025 @ Thrive Events
Location: Uppal Municipal Stadium
Price: Rs. 149 onwards
2. Hyderabad’s Biggest New Year Bash 2025
Location: Hitex Outdoor Arena
Price: Rs. 299 onwards
3. Luxe Fort View Event
Location: Chiraan Fort Club
Price: Rs. 299 onwards
4. Big Bash NYE 2025
Location: Durgam Cheruvu
Price: Rs. 299 onwards
5. DJ Emily’s New Year Eve Party
Location: Sandhya Junction
Price: Rs. 499 onwards
6. Taggedele Pub Theme Event 2025
Location: V Convention, Madhapur
Price: Rs. 499 onwards
7. Biggest NYE DJ Party at Urban Mayabazar
Location: Urban Mayabazar – Family Bar and Kitchen
Price: Rs. 499 onwards
8. NYE Eve Cave Party
Location: The Cave
Price: Rs. 499 onwards
9. Novo Fiesta Outdoors Masquerade Party
Location: DSL Virtue Mall
Price: Rs. 199 onwards
10. N77 Café and Restaurant Party
Location: The N77 Café and Restaurant
Price: Rs. 400 onwards
Book tickets early to secure your spot.
Arrive on time to enjoy the full experience.
Stay safe and plan your transportation in advance.
These budget-friendly New Year events in Hyderabad offer the perfect way to welcome 2025. Gather your loved ones and get ready for a night of fun, music, and unforgettable memories!