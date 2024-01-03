‘New year, new us’: Sania Mirza’s pics with her ‘favourite boy’

Mumbai: As celebrities bid adieu to 2023 and welcome the New Year in their unique styles, tennis star Sania Mirza took a moment to share some adorable photos with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Although the wishes came a bit late, the pictures are too cute to be missed.

Sania posted the snapshots on Instagram on Wednesday, January 3, with a caption “New year, new us. Just Kidding. Same old goofy us.” She concluded the post with a cheerful “Happy 2024 everyone.”

The mother-son duo of Sania Mirza and Izhaan Mirza Malik has garnered immense love from fans, who adore their heartwarming photos. Check out their more pics below.

Sania and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik have been making headlines for their alleged separation. Reports suggest that they are already divorced and living separately. However, they are reportedly co-parenting their son, Izhaan, and living in separate houses in Dubai.