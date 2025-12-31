New Year parties, events till 1 am only: Hyderabad Commissioner

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that New Year parties and events in the city would only be allowed till 1 am, warning of “uncompromising legal action” against violators.

During a video conference with senior- and field-level officers from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC), Banjara Hills, on Wednesday, December 31, the senior officer asserted Hyderabad Police’s zero tolerance against the illegal sale of alcohol after permitted hours. “Backdoor sales at wine shops and bars after the allowed timings are strictly prohibited. Violators will face immediate prosecution,” he said.

Special drunk driving checks will be conducted at 120 strategic locations across the city throughout the first week of January. Heavy fines, vehicle seizures, license cancellation and imprisonment will be imposed if found guilty, the Commissioner said.

Sajjanar also warned cab and auto-rickshaw drivers taking advantage of the holiday rush and overcharging. “Those refusing rides or demanding excessive fares will be booked under the Motor Vehicle Act. Citizens can lodge complaints via WhatsApp to 94906 16555,” he said.

He also appealed to young men and women to drive responsibly and avoid rash driving or triple riding. “Real celebration lies in supporting those who need us most,” he said.

Cyberabad Police to offer free shuttle service

The Cyberabad Police also announced free shuttle services to various metro stations and cab pickup points.

Free shuttles are available at these points:

Onegolf Brewery and One West (Financial District)

Babylon Kitchen and Bar (Jubilee Hills)

SLN Terminus (Gachibowli)

Sarath City Capital Mall (Kondapur)

InOrbit Mall (Madhapur)

These shuttles will connect to JNTU Metro Station through Raidurg Metro and Cyber Towers, and will help reduce traffic congestion.

In order to avoid rush & congestion at key identified celebration points, partygoers may use this service to reach the Metro Stations or nearby cab pick-up points. pic.twitter.com/64onWafCCx — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) December 31, 2025

Free rides for drunk people

On Tuesday, December 30, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), in collaboration with scooter rental service Bijliride, announced free rides on New Year’s eve for drunk people in order to drive home safely.

The service will be available from 11 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1, 2026, covering the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

A fleet of 500 has been deployed for the initiative, and people can avail the service by calling 8977009804, a press release by the organization released said.