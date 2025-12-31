New Year’s Eve 2026 in Dubai: 48 fireworks shows planned across 40 locations

Dubai: Dubai will welcome the New Year 2026 with its largest-ever fireworks programme, staging 48 displays across 40 locations on Wednesday night, December 31, under a citywide safety and transport operation led by the Events Security Committee.

Authorities said the expanded celebrations — exceeding last year’s scale — will be delivered through coordinated efforts involving 55 government, semi-government and private sector entities to ensure crowd safety, smooth mobility and emergency readiness.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to roll out four-tier sugar tax on drinks from Jan 1

Key arrangements:

48 fireworks displays at 40 locations

55 entities coordinating security, transport and emergency services

Fireworks licensed and supervised by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA)

Security, medical and transport readiness

Dubai Police will lead security operations with 9,884 officers deployed across celebration zones, supported by 1,625 patrol vehicles, 36 bicycle patrols, 34 mounted patrol units, 53 marine rescue boats and 37 support tents. An additional 13,502 private security personnel

Medical preparedness includes 236 ambulances, 635 paramedics and around 1,900 medical staff, with 12 hospitals and field clinics on standby. Dubai Civil Defence will deploy 1,754 personnel and 165 vehicles.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will implement an extensive mobility plan, deploying 14,000 taxis, 1,300 public buses and 107 metro trains, supported by 5,565 staff. Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram services will operate continuously for 43 hours.

Fireworks locations across Dubai

Fireworks displays will take place at 40 locations across the emirate:

Burj Khalifa (Downtown Dubai) Burj Al Arab Dubai Frame Dubai Festival City Dubai Creek Harbour Palm Jumeirah Palm Jebel Ali Atlantis The Palm Atlantis The Royal Bluewaters (The Beach – JBR) Global Village Expo City Dubai J1 Beach – La Mer Madinat Jumeirah Al Seef Hatta Bab Al Shams Desert Resort Al Marmoom Oasis Dubai Parks and Resorts / Motiongate Dubai Voco Monaco Dubai – The World Islands Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai BVLGARI Resort & Residences Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Sofitel Dubai The Palm One&Only Royal Mirage One&Only The Palm Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Banyan Tree Dubai Jumeirah Beach Hotel Emirates Golf Club Arabian Ranches Golf Club Jumeirah Golf Estates Trump International Golf Club Topgolf Dubai Dubai International Stadium Town Square – Nshama Address Montgomerie Dubai JA Beach Hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai Five Palm Jumeirah

Authorities said the wide geographic spread of venues is intended to ease congestion while offering multiple safe viewing options across the city.

Residents and visitors in Dubai can contact 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency police assistance.

Global Village New Year celebrations

Global Village will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration featuring its popular ‘Seven New Year Celebrations in One Night’ concept. The destination will remain open until 2am, offering seven countdowns aligned with different countries, each accompanied by fireworks and drone displays.

Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, cultural performances, shopping across dozens of international pavilions and a wide range of dining options, making Global Village one of the key New Year’s Eve destinations in Dubai.

UAE-wide celebrations and record attempts

Beyond Dubai, other emirates are also preparing large-scale celebrations to welcome 2026.

Ras Al Khaimah will stage its most ambitious New Year’s Eve show to date, featuring a 15-minute fireworks, drone and laser display stretching over 6km from Marjan Island to Al Hamra, with an attempt to set a new Guinness World Records title.

Abu Dhabi will host major celebrations at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, including a 62-minute fireworks display, a 6,500-drone show and cultural performances, with organisers aiming to break multiple world records.

Sharjah will hold free public fireworks displays at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach, each lasting 10 minutes from 8 pm.

Other emirates are also hosting community celebrations, family events and cultural programmes at key waterfronts, public parks and entertainment districts.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will also host New Year celebrations for workers at more than 30 locations nationwide, featuring entertainment, sports activities and gift distributions.

Authorities across the UAE have urged the public to follow safety instructions, plan travel in advance and use designated viewing areas.