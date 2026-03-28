US man linked to Jewish extremist group plots to kill pro-Palestinian activist

A 26-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to carry out a firebomb attack targeting pro-Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani in New York, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Alexander Heifler of Hoboken, was found in possession of eight Molotov cocktails and materials used to make them.

Officials said he was associated with the “JDL 613 Brotherhood,” an offshoot inspired by the Jewish Defense League, which the FBI has designated as a terrorist organisation.

The New York Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they disrupted the plot before it could be carried out.

Plans to use Molotov cocktails

According to a federal criminal complaint, the plot had been underway since at least February 2026. Heifler allegedly discussed plans to build and use Molotov cocktails during a group video call that included an undercover law enforcement officer.

Officials said the undercover officer later met Heifler multiple times in person. During one of those meetings, shortly before the arrest, the two assembled eight firebombs together inside his apartment.

Prosecutors allege that Heifler planned to throw some of the devices at vehicles and at least one directly into Kiswani’s residence.

Authorities executed a search warrant immediately after the devices were assembled and arrested him at the scene. Investigators also recovered materials used to make the firebombs, including a bottle of high-proof alcohol (Everclear).

Charges and possible sentence

Heifler has been charged with making and possessing destructive devices. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison under US federal law. He has been ordered held without bail following an initial court appearance in Newark.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was associated with the “JDL 613 Brotherhood,” described as an offshoot inspired by the Jewish Defense League (JDL), which the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has designated as a terrorist organisation.

According to prosecutors, Heifler initially planned to leave the United States two days after the attack, later indicating a delayed departure. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that the suspect intended to flee to Israel following the attack.

Target and investigation

Kiswani, 31, is a New York–based activist and co-founder of Within Our Lifetime, a group that has organised protests related to the war in Gaza.

The investigation began in January 2026, when an undercover officer infiltrated an online group connected to individuals in New York and New Jersey.

Officials said coordination between the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force enabled authorities to monitor the suspect and intervene before the attack could take place.

Mayor Mamdani described the case as a “chilling act of political violence” and said the intervention prevented potential loss of life.

“We will not tolerate violent extremism in our city. No one should face violence for their political beliefs or their advocacy,” he said, adding that he was relieved Kiswani was safe.

A member of an offshoot of the Jewish Defense League — designated by the FBI as a "known violent extremist organization" — was allegedly building explosive devices to target the home of Nerdeen Kiswani in a chilling act of political violence. The defendant reportedly planned to… https://t.co/OSMIlKysRR — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 27, 2026

Background

The Jewish Defense League was founded in New York in the 1960s and has been linked to multiple acts of violence. Authorities say newer offshoot groups have emerged in recent years.