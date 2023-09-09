Man desecrates Quran outside Turkish consulate in New York

Published: 9th September 2023 2:29 pm IST
New York: Man desecrates Quran outside Turkish consulate
Photo: Anadolu Agency

An unidentified person desecrated an English copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish consulate building in New York City on Friday, September 8, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

A video clip circulated on social media platforms showed a man throwing the holy book of Muslims on the ground and trampling on it while shouting, “This is a Quran.”

As a result, the security personnel from the Turkish consulate immediately left the building, intervened and removed the person from the premises.

This is not the first incident of desecration of the Quran. Since June 28, there has been a rise in incidents of Quran desecration in Sweden and Denmark.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.

On July 26, the United Nations adopted a consensus resolution, drafted by Morocco, condemning all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law.

