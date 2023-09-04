Video: Swedish police arrest 15 for bid to prevent Quran desecration

About 200 people attended the demonstration and the atmosphere of the event was “tense” and they threw stones and bottles at police and Momika.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 8:35 pm IST
Video: Swedish police arrest 15 people who tried to prevent Quran desecration
Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika (Photo: Social media)

The Swedish police has arrested 15 people who were trying to prevent anti-Islamic activist from desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran.

Thirty-seven-old Salwan Momika, an Iraqi national living in Sweden, once again desecrated a copy of the Quran under heavy police protection on Sunday, September 3, in Malmo’s Varnhemstorget region, which has a large Muslim population.

According to the public broadcaster SVT, about 200 people attended the demonstration and the atmosphere turned tense as they threw stones and bottles at police and Momika.

Police moved away Momika from the scene following a brawl.

Video clips circulated on social media platforms showed people trying to break through the security cordon before being arrested, while some of them tried to intercept a police car that was carrying Momika far from the place.

Watch the videos below here

This is not the first incident of desecration of the Quran. Since June 28, there has been a rise in incidents of Quran desecration in Sweden and Denmark.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.

On July 26, the United Nations adopted a consensus resolution, drafted by Morocco, condemning all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law. 

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
