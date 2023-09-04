Video: Swedish police arrest 15 for bid to prevent Quran desecration

The Swedish police has arrested 15 people who were trying to prevent anti-Islamic activist from desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran.

Thirty-seven-old Salwan Momika, an Iraqi national living in Sweden, once again desecrated a copy of the Quran under heavy police protection on Sunday, September 3, in Malmo’s Varnhemstorget region, which has a large Muslim population.

According to the public broadcaster SVT, about 200 people attended the demonstration and the atmosphere turned tense as they threw stones and bottles at police and Momika.

Police moved away Momika from the scene following a brawl.

Video clips circulated on social media platforms showed people trying to break through the security cordon before being arrested, while some of them tried to intercept a police car that was carrying Momika far from the place.

Watch the videos below here

يفرّ "سلوان موميكا" إلى سيارة الشرطة بعد رشقه بالحجارة ومحاولة إيقافه.. "شغب عنيف" خلال حرقه للمصحف في السويد اليوم https://t.co/wdHwSQOBcX pic.twitter.com/cMA4qUhEJg — Rudaw عربية (@rudaw_arabic) September 3, 2023

عاجل : سلوان موميكا يحرق المصحف مجدداً والشرطة تعتقل شخصاً حاول منعه وتشهد مدينة مالمو السويدية انفلات امني بين المسلمين والشرطة السويدية على خلفية حرق المصحف الشريف. pic.twitter.com/HzU8vEWPXw — حياوي (@bsltmym66535354) September 3, 2023

This is not the first incident of desecration of the Quran. Since June 28, there has been a rise in incidents of Quran desecration in Sweden and Denmark.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.

On July 26, the United Nations adopted a consensus resolution, drafted by Morocco, condemning all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law.