Watch: Young man in boxing gloves confronts Stockholm’s Quran desecrator

A young man wearing boxing gloves attempted to attack Silwan Momica who has desecrated several copies of the Quran in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

This came to light on Tuesday after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

The one-minute video the young man can be seen punching Momica in the face as he attempts to escape from him and dodge the blows, without success.

“Come on, let’s play, you and me,” the man can be heard saying in Arabic.

Momica used a banner to defend himself before the man left.

On Friday, August 18, a woman attacked Momica with a fire extinguisher to stop him from desecrating a copy of the Quran, during a protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm.

Salwan Momica, the man behind the diplomatic row between Sweden and Muslim countries

The 37-year-old Iraqi refugee who arrived in Sweden in April 2018, was granted refugee status in April 2021.

Momika is a former militia leader in Iraq with ties to a pro-Iranian group called the Popular Mobilization Forces.

He describes himself as an atheist and an intelligent politician, thinker and author on his Facebook page.

He desecrated a copy of the Quran in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque on June 28, the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

He also put slices of ham on the Quran and stepped on it with his foot, while mockingly saying “Allah Akbar” several times.

In recent months he had desecrated copies of the Quran outside the embassies of Islamic countries, sparking outrage in Muslim countries in particular.