Far-right Dutch extremist Edwin Wagensfeld desecrates Quran

The leader of the extremist anti-Islam group Pegida in the Netherlands, Edwin Wagensfeld desecrated a copy of the Quran, under police protection on Friday, August 18.

Wagensfeld’s provocative act, took place in front of the Turkish embassy i Hague infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.

The video clip of Wagensfeld shared on social media showed the Dutch police standing behind the right-wing extremist, as he tore pages of the Quran and trampled on them.

Edwin Wagensveld van Pegida Nederland heeft vanavond een Koran verscheurd voor de ambassade van Turkije in Den Haag. Turkije probeert de Vrijheid van Meningsuiting in Nederland te beperken naar aanleiding van het eerder verscheuren van de Koran door Edwin Wagensveld. pic.twitter.com/oJE7ozWEUV — Bob van Keulen (@BobHGL) August 18, 2023

As per a report by AFP, about 50 counter-protesters were present at the scene, and some reportedly began throwing stones at the far-right protester as he tore pages from Islam’s holy book.

The incident is one among the many incidents where the Quran was desecrated in Sweden and Denmark in the last one month.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.