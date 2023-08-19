Far-right Dutch extremist Edwin Wagensfeld desecrates Quran

The incident comes after the series of disrespect for the holy book of Muslims in Sweden and Denmark since last month.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2023 4:36 pm IST
Far-right Dutch extremist Edwin Wagensfeld desecrates copy of Quran
Photo: Screengrab/@BobHGL/Twitter

The leader of the extremist anti-Islam group Pegida in the Netherlands, Edwin Wagensfeld desecrated a copy of the Quran, under police protection on Friday, August 18.

Wagensfeld’s provocative act, took place in front of the Turkish embassy i Hague infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.

Also Read
Sweden: Woman sprays fire extinguisher on Quran desecrator, arrested

The video clip of Wagensfeld shared on social media showed the Dutch police standing behind the right-wing extremist, as he tore pages of the Quran and trampled on them.

MS Education Academy

As per a report by AFP, about 50 counter-protesters were present at the scene, and some reportedly began throwing stones at the far-right protester as he tore pages from Islam’s holy book.

The incident is one among the many incidents where the Quran was desecrated in Sweden and Denmark in the last one month.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoning Sweden and Denmark ambassadors.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2023 4:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button