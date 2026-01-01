New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid

Jailed activist Umar Khalid received a handwritten letter from newly elected New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani with the words, “We are all thinking of you.”

The letter was shared by Umar Khalid’s friends on the day Mamdani was sworn in as New York Mayor. Mamdani is the first Muslim to hold the post and one of the youngest mayors in the city’s history.

In the letter, Mamdani said he often thinks about Khalid’s words on bitterness and the need not let it take over one’s life. He also wrote that it was a pleasure to meet Khalid’s parents.

The 38-year-old continues to be lodged in Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. He recently surrendered after completing his 14-day interim bail period to attend his sister’s wedding in December.

Also Read

A Delhi court allowed Khalid temporary release from December 16 to December 29, with a gag order, restricting him from meeting any individual outside his family and friends circle. He had been instructed not to use any social media and to strictly remain at his home or at the places where the wedding ceremonies took place.