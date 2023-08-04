New Zealand: Book ‘Welcome to Sex’ sparks concerns over child education

Auckland: A controversial new sexual education book titled “Welcome to Sex!” has sparked intense debate and concern in New Zealand. The book, aimed at pre-teen children as young as eight, covers explicit topics, including masturbation, gender fluidity, LGBTI issues, and sex positions, all accompanied by illustrations.

Concerned citizen’s plea

The issue came to light when concerned citizens, including Mujeeb Syed, a prominent NZ Correspondent for Siasat Newspaper, wrote an open letter to the New Zealand Prime Minister, expressing deep concern over the book’s content and its potential impact on young minds. The letter emphasized the importance of age-appropriate sex education while questioning the need for exposing children to such explicit information beyond their capacity to comprehend or consent.

The letter raised alarm bells about some sociological academics, allegedly from the University of Canterbury, who were actively promoting the book and praising it as “fabulous.” They purportedly argued that nine-year-olds need to be informed about matters such as ‘sex toys and anal sex.’ The citizens expressed their belief that this approach not only raises alarming concerns but also disrespects the fundamental rights of parents to be the primary educators of their children on sensitive matters.

Government’s response

In response, the Classification Office acknowledged the concerns and confirmed the book’s availability in libraries throughout New Zealand. Books don’t require classification, but special circumstances can lead to classification under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993. The Classification Office stated that the classification process evaluates social or educational merit and could result in the book being unrestricted, restricted, or objectionable.

Path forward

As the debate continues, concerned citizens may push for a thorough review of “Welcome to Sex!” and its appropriateness for young children. They may also call for a reevaluation of the involvement of sociological academics in promoting explicit content without fully considering the consequences.

This situation underscores the need for open and respectful discussions about age-appropriate sex education. Striking a balance between providing essential information and respecting children’s innocence is crucial for their well-being and development.

The controversy surrounding “Welcome to Sex!” highlights the importance of a comprehensive approach to sex education in New Zealand. Concerned citizens hope their voices will be heard in safeguarding the well-being of the young generation.