New Zealand: Here’s why Rahul Chopra standing for ACT in 2023

Auckland: Rahul Chopra, the ACT Party’s candidate for Mt Roskill, introduced himself as a believer in genuine change for New Zealand. Citing the need to move beyond the traditional options of Labour or National, he emphasized the importance of embracing a party with a proven track record and fresh perspectives to lead the government.

In an exclusive interview with Siasat Daily today, Rahul, who immigrated to New Zealand from India in 2004, spoke passionately about the promise of a land of opportunity with values of fairness and equality. However, he expressed concern about the erosion of these values over time and the growing division in society, reminiscent of his experiences in India during the 1990s. Worried about the future for his daughter and the generations to come, he sees ACT as the party with the potential to address these issues.

ACT recently unveiled its list of candidates for the 2023 General Election, comprising a diverse and talented team dedicated to delivering real change. In the 2020 election, ACT defied expectations by electing 10 MPs, forming a disciplined and high-performing caucus in Parliament, and continuing to grow, with expectations of adding more MPs in 2023.

The ACT list reflects a true cross-section of New Zealand society, including farmers, legal experts, business executives, tradies, parents, army personnel, policy experts, small business owners, teachers, engineers, licensed firearm owners, and others. Despite their diverse backgrounds, they share a vision for bringing about real change in the country.

Syed Mujeeb (Left) and Rahul Chopra (Right)

Currently, New Zealand faces pressing issues such as the cost-of-living crisis, rising crime rates, divisive race-based policies, and the need for affordable housing. ACT’s economic policies aim to restore productivity and prosperity in New Zealand, ensuring it remains a first-world nation with high-quality health and education services.

Rahul expressed his concern over the increasing crime rates and the struggle of many hardworking Kiwis to make ends meet due to the high cost of living. He believes that these challenges stem from tired policies propagated by the major parties, fostering complacency instead of promoting aspiration and achievement.

To those who share his desire to restore the New Zealand he once believed in—a safe country where businesses can thrive and families can prosper without overwhelming burdens—Rahul Chopra encourages them to vote for Real Change and party vote ACT.

He believes that together, they can preserve the values that make New Zealand remarkable and work towards building a better future for all, creating the New Zealand they all deserve to call home.