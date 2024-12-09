New Zealand: Mehfil-E-Saaz Aur Awaaz to be organised on December 14

The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand is going to present the much-anticipated Mehfil-E-Saaz Aur Awaaz, an evening dedicated to celebrating the rich tapestry of poetry, music, and cultural heritage. This event, which brings together some of the finest poets, artists, and community leaders, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 6:30 PM at the Fickling Convention Centre, 546 Mt Albert Road, Three Kings, Auckland.
Event Highlights
Celebration of Poetry and Music
The evening will showcase a diverse lineup of acclaimed poets, including:
- Sachin Kumar
- Syed Mujeeb QSM
- Suman Kapoor
- Ghouse Majeed
- Shiv Bhagirath
- Mukhtiar Singh
- Inderjeet Bajwa
- Somnath Gupta
Jugalbandi Performances and Cultural Vibrance
Attendees will enjoy a unique blend of poetry, music, and Jugalbandi, featuring renowned performers such as:
- Jaspreet Kandhari
- Nadia Sheikh
- Jyoti Virk Klar
- Kiranjit Singh
- Sudha Tata
- Nisar Mirza
- Yudhistar Rajput
- Adison Albert
- RuShikesh Ahinave
Musical Talent:
- Vijender (VJ) – Keyboard
- Piyush – Tabla
- Paramvir Singh – Guitar
- Jessy – Harmonium
- DJ Jiten Events & Shows – Sound System
Annual Magazine Launch – Dhanak 2024
The evening will also mark the release of the 13th edition of Dhanak, the Association’s trilingual publication in Urdu, Hindi, and English. The editorial team includes:
- Syed Mujeeb – Urdu
- Rohit Kumar – Hindi
- Sachin Kumar – English
Managing Editor Tahseen Sultana highlighted the magazine’s role in preserving the rich cultural heritage of Urdu and Hindi while inspiring the younger generation.
Distinguished Guests and Hosts
The event will be presided over by Ghouse Majeed, a founding member of the Association, and attended by prominent community leaders, including:
- Ms. Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India to New Zealand
- Dr. Carlos Cheung, Member of Parliament
- Parmjeet Parmar, Member of the New Zealand Parliament
- Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Former National List MP
- Hon. Michael Philip Wood, Former MP
- Ella Kumar, Chairperson, Puketāpapa Local Board
- Jeet Suchdev, Chairman, Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust
Masters of Ceremonies:
- Neha, Radio Presenter
- M. Ayub Khan (MAK)
About the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand
Founded between 2009 and 2011, the Association has been a cornerstone for promoting Urdu and Hindi literature, fostering unity, and preserving cultural traditions through events like Mushairas, Kavi Sammelans, and Sham-E-Ghazal evenings.
Invitation to All
This free event is open to everyone, offering a platform to celebrate the beauty of Urdu and Hindi art and literature.