New Zealand: Mehfil-E-Saaz Aur Awaaz to be organised on December 14

The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand is going to present the much-anticipated Mehfil-E-Saaz Aur Awaaz, an evening dedicated to celebrating the rich tapestry of poetry, music, and cultural heritage. This event, which brings together some of the finest poets, artists, and community leaders, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 6:30 PM at the Fickling Convention Centre, 546 Mt Albert Road, Three Kings, Auckland.

Event Highlights

Celebration of Poetry and Music

The evening will showcase a diverse lineup of acclaimed poets, including:

Sachin Kumar

Syed Mujeeb QSM

Suman Kapoor

Ghouse Majeed

Shiv Bhagirath

Mukhtiar Singh

Inderjeet Bajwa

Somnath Gupta

Jugalbandi Performances and Cultural Vibrance

Attendees will enjoy a unique blend of poetry, music, and Jugalbandi, featuring renowned performers such as:

Jaspreet Kandhari

Nadia Sheikh

Jyoti Virk Klar

Kiranjit Singh

Sudha Tata

Nisar Mirza

Yudhistar Rajput

Adison Albert

RuShikesh Ahinave

Musical Talent:

Vijender (VJ) – Keyboard

– Keyboard Piyush – Tabla

– Tabla Paramvir Singh – Guitar

– Guitar Jessy – Harmonium

– Harmonium DJ Jiten Events & Shows – Sound System

Annual Magazine Launch – Dhanak 2024

The evening will also mark the release of the 13th edition of Dhanak, the Association’s trilingual publication in Urdu, Hindi, and English. The editorial team includes:

Syed Mujeeb – Urdu

– Urdu Rohit Kumar – Hindi

– Hindi Sachin Kumar – English

Managing Editor Tahseen Sultana highlighted the magazine’s role in preserving the rich cultural heritage of Urdu and Hindi while inspiring the younger generation.

Distinguished Guests and Hosts

The event will be presided over by Ghouse Majeed, a founding member of the Association, and attended by prominent community leaders, including:

Ms. Neeta Bhushan , High Commissioner of India to New Zealand

, High Commissioner of India to New Zealand Dr. Carlos Cheung , Member of Parliament

, Member of Parliament Parmjeet Parmar , Member of the New Zealand Parliament

, Member of the New Zealand Parliament Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi , Former National List MP

, Former National List MP Hon. Michael Philip Wood , Former MP

, Former MP Ella Kumar , Chairperson, Puketāpapa Local Board

, Chairperson, Puketāpapa Local Board Jeet Suchdev, Chairman, Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust

Masters of Ceremonies:

Neha , Radio Presenter

, Radio Presenter M. Ayub Khan (MAK)

About the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand

Founded between 2009 and 2011, the Association has been a cornerstone for promoting Urdu and Hindi literature, fostering unity, and preserving cultural traditions through events like Mushairas, Kavi Sammelans, and Sham-E-Ghazal evenings.

Invitation to All

This free event is open to everyone, offering a platform to celebrate the beauty of Urdu and Hindi art and literature.