New Zealand: Muslim candidates make history in 2025 local elections

As New Zealand heads into the 2025 local government elections, a quiet revolution is underway. For the first time in the country’s history, a record number of Muslim candidates are standing for councils, wards, and local boards — reflecting a growing desire for representation, inclusion, and belonging.

From Christchurch and Porirua to Wellington and Auckland, Muslim voices are stepping into the political arena, challenging stereotypes and reshaping civic life in Aotearoa.

A new chapter for representation

Muslims make up just 1.3% of New Zealand’s population — about 65,000 people — yet their participation in local politics has traditionally been limited. This year, that’s changing.

“We want harmony in our society,” says Imam Gamal Fouda, who is contesting a seat on the Riccarton Community Board in Christchurch. “We want to be part of it, not apart from it.”

Fouda became a global symbol of resilience after leading prayers at the Al Noor Mosque just days after the 2019 Christchurch terror attacks. Now, he’s turning his advocacy into action, seeking a place in local decision-making.

Christchurch: From Tragedy to Civic Leadership

The city most deeply affected by the 2019 attacks is now seeing an unprecedented number of Muslim candidates stepping forward.

Gamal Fouda — Riccarton Community Board (Independent): Championing unity, safety, and rebuilding trust. Zahra Hussaini — Waimairi Local Board (Independent): Afghan-born youth advocate and human rights activist.

“This is about breaking barriers and making sure young Muslim women are seen and heard,” she says.

Porirua: A young voice for change

Further north, 21-year-old Rabeea Inayatullah is contesting the Northern Ward seat in Porirua. One of the youngest Muslim candidates in the country, Rabeea has already made headlines after her campaign billboards were vandalised with Islamophobic slogans.

“We are part of this country,” she says defiantly. “We deserve a voice.”

Her platform focuses on youth engagement, climate action, and equity — issues that resonate deeply with her generation.

Auckland: Muslim civic engagement on the rise

Auckland has emerged as the epicentre of Muslim political participation, with at least six candidates contesting local seats this year.

A long-time resident of Blockhouse Bay, Aadil Basha brings over 25 years of experience as a finance professional and entrepreneur. As a Driving Miss Daisy franchise owner, he understands the importance of service, accessibility, and community trust. His background includes strong business acumen, proven decision-making skills, and an enduring dedication to getting results.

At a recent Adala Civics Forum event, Auckland’s Muslim candidates met voters, shared their visions, and encouraged greater community involvement.

“We need more voices at the table — voices that reflect the communities we live in,” says Soraiya Daud, whose work on migrant rights and environmental justice has been featured on RNZ’s Both Worlds.

In Wellington, Afnan Al-Rubayee, a former Iraqi refugee, is running for the Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward under the Labour Party banner. Her candidacy underscores the growing political participation of migrants and refugees in New Zealand.

Her campaign focuses on housing affordability, public transport, and social inclusion — key issues for Wellington’s diverse communities.

The bigger picture

The increased number of Muslim candidates reflects a broader transformation in New Zealand’s civic landscape. Many say the 2019 Christchurch attacks were a turning point, galvanising Muslim communities to participate more actively in public life.

2019: Fewer than six Muslim candidates stood in local elections nationwide.

2025: More than 12 Muslim candidates are contesting council and board seats — double the number in 2019.

Why it matters

Muslim New Zealanders are underrepresented in public office. Despite making up 1.3% of the population, they’ve historically had little political visibility. This year’s surge isn’t just about winning seats; it’s about building trust and amplifying diverse voices.

With candidates standing across Auckland, Christchurch, Porirua, and Wellington, the 2025 local elections could mark a historic turning point for Muslim representation in New Zealand politics.