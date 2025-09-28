New Zealand: Peters’ position on Palestine branded inconsistent

Auckland: Foreign Minister Winston Peters has argued that the time is not right for New Zealand to recognise Palestine. He gave three reasons: escalation risks in Gaza, questions of statehood, and Hamas’ hostage-taking.

Critics say these claims are flawed. Israel had already killed over 65,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—before recognition by countries like the UK, France, and Australia. Legal experts also confirm that Palestine meets flexible criteria for statehood under international law, despite Peters’ assertion.

On Hamas, Peters ignored reports that hostages were set to be released in Doha on 10 September in exchange for a ceasefire—a deal allegedly disrupted by Israeli airstrikes.

The ignored fourth reason

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) says Peters overlooked a fourth factor: political pressure inside the coalition. ACT leader David Seymour is an avowed supporter of Israel. Peters himself has long backed Israel while presenting trade-driven diplomacy to the Arab and Muslim world.

FIANZ points to Peters’ silence on Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank, and his lack of condemnation when Israel bombed Qatar—contrasted with his rapid denunciation of Iran for a similar act.

FIANZ also accuses Peters of ignoring the Saudi-French Peace Plan, endorsed by 142 nations. The plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, UN-backed administration in Gaza, and eventual mutual recognition between Israel and Palestine. Even Donald Trump is said to be considering it.

Implications for New Zealand

The release warns Peters’ stance undermines New Zealand’s reputation as a supporter of international law. By siding with Israel and the US, New Zealand risks isolation from traditional partners such as the UK, Canada, and Australia.

“Recognition of Palestine is symbolic, but for people without food, water, or shelter, dignity is all they have left,” said Abdur Razzaq, Chairperson of FIANZ Advocacy. “Mr Peters has turned his back on that dignity. Shame on Mr Peters.”