New Zealand PM sends condolences on passing of Pope Francis

Auckland: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday expressed the Government’s condolences to the Holy See and to Roman Catholics in New Zealand and around the world on the passing of Pope Francis.

Luxon said, “It is a time of great sorrow for all those who have admired Pope Francis’ compassion and humility”.

“Pope Francis was the first Pope from the Southern Hemisphere. He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice, and to interfaith dialogue”, he added.

He added, “My thoughts are with Roman Catholics and all those who mourn his death.”