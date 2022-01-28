New Zealand retains top spot in global anti-corruption rankings

By Syed Mujeeb

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has welcomed news of New Zealand’s ongoing position as the top in the world anti-corruption rankings.

The 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index released by the global anti-corruption organization, Transparency International, ranks New Zealand first equal with Denmark and Finland, with a score of 88 out of 100.

“This is an excellent score that New Zealanders can be proud of. While we’ve always done well in these rankings, it’s encouraging to see New Zealand retain the top spot – a placing we’ve held in six of the last eight years,” Kris Faafoi said.

“The honesty and integrity of our public service and judiciary have kept us at the top of the Corruption Perceptions Index once again.

“New Zealand has a well-deserved reputation for being relatively free of corruption, with a high level of public trust in government built on a foundation of transparency.

“While the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corruption Perceptions Index won’t be seen for another year or two, the Government’s strong response strengthens our standing as a safe and fair country to live in and do business with,” Kris Faafoi said.

The Transparency International 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index can be found here.