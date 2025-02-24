New Zealand stands with Ukraine: Foreign Minister

Auckland: As the world marks three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced additional sanctions on Russian entities and support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

“Russia’s illegal invasion has brought three years of devastation to Ukraine’s people, environment, and infrastructure,” Peters says.

“These additional sanctions target 52 individuals and entities involved in Russia’s military-industrial complex, its energy sector, North Korea’s support to Russia’s war effort, and the forced relocation or re-education of Ukrainian children.”

Peters announced a further USD 3 million contribution to the World Bank-administered Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.

“The Fund supports the Government of Ukraine to maintain services, conduct relief efforts, and plan and implement recovery, reconstruction and reforms,” Peters says.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,800 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade measures.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here.