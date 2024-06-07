New Zealand to celebrate Bakrid on June 18

The Hilal Committee of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) has confirmed that Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated on June 18, as the crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah was not sighted today.

However, the Grand Mufti of Australia and the Australian Fatwa Council announced that the Day of Arafah will be on Saturday, June 15, while Bakrid will be celebrated on June 16.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated across the world on different days, determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.