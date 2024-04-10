New Zealand to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow as crescent moon sighted today

The Hilal Committee of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) has confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11 as the Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted today.

The holy month of Ramzan in New Zealand began on March 13, 2024.

New Zealand PM extends greetings

The FIJI Muslims league also confirmed that the Shawwal moon has been sighted in New Zealand today and Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow.

Following the sighting of the crescent moon, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended greetings.

David Seymour, Leader of ACT Party, also extended Eid ul Fitr greetings.

India to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow

In India too, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday as the moon was not sighted last evening.

However, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are celebrating Eid ul Fitr today.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days, and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.