Traffic restrictions issued for Eid ul Fitr prayers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory imposing restrictions for the Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank.

The traffic curb will be applicable from 8 am to 11:30 am tomorrow.

Traffic restrictions for Eid ul Fitr prayers at Hyderabad’s Mir Alam Eidgah

As a huge number of individuals will offer prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah, vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and Tadban; instead, it will be diverted at Bahadurpura crossroads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, and Puranapul.

At Danamma Huts crossroads, vehicular traffic towards Eidgah will be diverted towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc. At Kalapather, it will be diverted towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj, and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

RTC buses and other heavy vehicles from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted towards Jiyaguda. Heavy vehicles from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, and Mailardevpally going towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Mailardevpally.

However, worshippers from Puranapul, Kamatipur, and Kishanbagh going to Mir Alam Eidgah will be allowed through Bahadurpura crossroads.

Curbs for prayers at Hockey Ground

Tomorrow, Eid ul Fitr prayers will be offered under the Masab Tank junction flyover in Hyderabad. In view of it, no vehicular movement will be allowed under the flyover.

Between 7 am and 10 am, traffic from Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul side can only commute on the flyover.

Vehicles coming from Banjara Hills Road No 12 towards Masab Tank will be diverted at Road No 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel, RTA Khairtabad.

Similarly, vehicles from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta, will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Errum Manzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.

Eid ul Fitr in India

Eid ul Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday as the moon was not sighted last evening.

The Eid ul Fitr celebrations in Hyderabad and other parts of the country will begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Eid will, however, be celebrated across Kerala and in Leh and Kargil on Wednesday.

Eid ul Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days, and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.