The accommodation and support services industry, which saw filled jobs up 11 per cent, led the increase for June 2023 when compared with June 2022, Chapman said.

New Zealand's filled jobs up 1.1%: Statistics
New Zealand Flag (Representative Image)

Wellington: Filled jobs in New Zealand increased 1.1 per cent, or 24,946 jobs, for the quarter ending in June 2023, the statistics department said on Thursday.

Stats NZ said the increase follows a 1.1 percent increase in the March 2023 quarter, reports Xinhua news agency

Stats NZ’s business employment insights manager Sue Chapman added that this is the 10th quarter in a row for a seasonally adjusted increase in filled jobs, with both quarters for 2023 increasing over 1 per cent.

The accommodation and support services industry, which saw filled jobs up 11 per cent, led the increase for June 2023 when compared with June 2022, Chapman said.

The annual rise in filled jobs was also supported by health care and social services, up 3.2 per cent, and transport, postal, and warehousing, up 7.9 per cent in filled jobs, compared with June 2022, she said.

“Collectively, the three industries that led the annual change in filled jobs make up over a third of the increase in total filled jobs,” Chapman said.

Total gross earnings for the year ending in June 2023 increased by NZ$13.1 billion ($7.68 billion), or 8.7 per cent, from the year ending in June 2022, according to Stats NZ.

The health care and social assistance industry was the largest contributor to this increase, it said, adding professional, scientific, and technical services were the next largest increase.

Tags
