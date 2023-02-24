Top four countries that looking to hire most workers from UAE

Talent from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains in high demand by companies based abroad, as global recruitment continues to grow, according to Deel’s State of Global Hiring Report.

Deel tracked about 260,000 employment contracts in 160 countries during the period from January to December 2022.

The top four countries, which employ the majority of workers from the UAE, are the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Israel.

Most popular jobs being hired from UAE are

Software engineers

Product designers

Front-end developers

Sales specialists

Trading contractors

Most of the companies related to information technology, financial services, marketing and advertising take UAE workers on board. More importantly, senior management roles, such as managing partners and executives, are also beginning to gain popularity in the four countries as confidence in remote hiring continues to grow.

The Deel study found that 37.6 per cent of employees in the UAE are between the ages of 25 and 34; 28.7 per cent were between the ages of 35 and 44; and 25.1 per cent belong to the age group from 16 to 24 years.